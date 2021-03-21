Juvenile playing with fire causes south Topeka home to go up in flames

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Fire investigators determined the cause of a south Topeka fire Saturday afternoon to be in connection to a juvenile playing with fire.

Crews were called to 411 SE Pinecrest Dr. just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from a single story home. Four people were able to evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival.

There was an estimated $5,500 loss, with $5,000 associated to structural loss and $500 associated with contents loss.

No working smoke detectors were located within the home.

