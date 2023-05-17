WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A bridge over the Arkansas River on K-55 Highway between Udall and Belle Plaine is closer to completion.

Work to replace the previous bridge over the river between the two communities began in September of last year. The old bridge was 90 years old and lacked shoulders.

The replacement bridge is much wider and has the addition of 8-feet wide shoulders. It is similar in construction to the bridge that currently spans the river on 166 Highway at Arkansas City.

Traffic between the roughly 9-mile stretch of road between Udall and Belle Blaine is still being diverted 23 miles through Mulvane to the north. However, the Kansas Department of Transportation says the $8.2 million project is about 2/3 complete now and should open as scheduled in the fall.