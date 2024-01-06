MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, a K-9 was used to apprehend one of two suspects who fled from law enforcement in McPherson County.

At approximately 9:57 p.m., a deputy from the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 135. Instead of stopping, the vehicle fled into Moundridge.

The vehicle crashed, and the two male occupants fled.

Courtesy: McPherson County Sheriff’s Offfice

The MCSO then opted to deploy one of their K-9 units to locate one of the suspects, K-9 Dolar. The suspect was apprehended, evaluated by Moundridge EMS, and taken to an area hospital. He was later released and transported to the McPherson County Jail.

Newton Police Department assisted in the capture of the second suspect. Officers located the suspect using their UAV drone. The suspect was taken into custody, evaluated by EMS, and then transported to the McPherson County Jail.

“We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Newton Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Inman Police Department, Moundridge Police Department, Moundridge EMS, & McPherson EMS,” said the MCSO on Facebook.