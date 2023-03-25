WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State’s magical run in the NCAA tournament is over.

The Wildcats are headed home following a 79-76 loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight on Saturday night.

Once again, point guard Markquis Nowell was electric, finishing with 30 points and 12 assists, but it wasn’t enough to will the Wildcats to a win inside Madison Square Garden. He became just the fourth player in NCAA history with over 30 points and over 10 assists.

The game was back-and-forth from the opening tip, with the Wildcats and Owls each going on scoring runs of their own to push out to a lead, and then seeing that lead slip away moments later.

In the end, it was Florida Atlantic who was able to survive the run.