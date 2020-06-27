K-State athletes, faculty speak out against controversial tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – A tweet by a Kansas State University student that made racial comments regarding the death of George Floyd was met with plenty of backlash by student athletes and the university. An investigation is underway at K-State.
KSN is not going to focus on the tweet itself but it has sparked a lot of outrage on twitter. The university released this statement from President Richard Myers:
Players from the wildcat footbal team as well as the men’s and women’s basketball team took to twitter to respond to the students tweet. Some basketball players, like Antonio Gordon and DaJuan Gordon spoke out on twitter saying they would not be able to represent the university if they did not take action. Other players echoed that sentiment. In-coming freshman defensive back Tee Denson tweeted this “I refuse to play for a program that tolerates ignorance such as this.”
Several university officials took to twitter today as well. Athletic Director Gene Taylor spoke at length:
Head football coach Chris Klieman chiming in also:
And head basketball coach Bruce Weber also took twitter:
K-State said it is launching an immediate review of its options. KSN reached out to the school to ask what exactly that means and K-State tells KSN it’s looking at what options there are and it is premature to expand on that. The university also telling KSN it was aware of a protest that was planned on campus for Friday but was moved to August 12.