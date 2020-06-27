K-State athletes, faculty speak out against controversial tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – A tweet by a Kansas State University student that made racial comments regarding the death of George Floyd was met with plenty of backlash by student athletes and the university. An investigation is underway at K-State.

KSN is not going to focus on the tweet itself but it has sparked a lot of outrage on twitter. The university released this statement from President Richard Myers:

A message from President Richard Myers:



The insensitive comments posted by one K-State student hurts our entire community. These divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university. We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms. — K-State (@KState) June 26, 2020

Players from the wildcat footbal team as well as the men’s and women’s basketball team took to twitter to respond to the students tweet. Some basketball players, like Antonio Gordon and DaJuan Gordon spoke out on twitter saying they would not be able to represent the university if they did not take action. Other players echoed that sentiment. In-coming freshman defensive back Tee Denson tweeted this “I refuse to play for a program that tolerates ignorance such as this.”

Several university officials took to twitter today as well. Athletic Director Gene Taylor spoke at length:

Recent tweets from a K-State student downplaying the Black Lives Matter effort and the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd are disgusting and totally inappropriate and not reflective of who we are as a University or our Athletic Department. — Gene Taylor (@KSTATEADGT) June 26, 2020

Head football coach Chris Klieman chiming in also:

Our program and our coaches will continue to be part of the solution when it comes to racial injustice. I love our players and they know I have their backs. — Chris Klieman (@CoachKli) June 26, 2020

And head basketball coach Bruce Weber also took twitter:

I am united with all our #KState student-athletes for using their voices to stand up to racism and injustice. This disgusting comment is not representative of the K-State that I know and love. I strive to continue to work with our team on solutions and against all hate. — Bruce Weber (@coachbruceweber) June 26, 2020

K-State said it is launching an immediate review of its options. KSN reached out to the school to ask what exactly that means and K-State tells KSN it’s looking at what options there are and it is premature to expand on that. The university also telling KSN it was aware of a protest that was planned on campus for Friday but was moved to August 12.