WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The apprentice has become the master. Jerome Tang and the Kansas State Wildcats finished the upset over the No. 9 Baylor Bears inside Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday.

Tang, who was an assistant at Baylor under head coach Scott Drew before taking the job at K-State, needed his team to play in overtime, but the ‘Cats walked out with the victory, 68-64.

The Wildcats had three players score in double figures, as Cam Carter and Tylor Perry both scored 18 while Arthur Kaluma — playing against his former team — scored 12. Kaluma also had 10 rebounds, giving him a double-double in the effort.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 40.7% from the field and 30.4% from three. They overcame 17 total turnovers in the game.

The real story of the game can be found in the free throw column. Kansas State shot 22 and Baylor shot 19, but the Bears only hit nine of those. The Wildcats, on the other hand, hit 17.

The win pushes Kansas State to 13-4 on the season. Up next, Kansas State will welcome Oklahoma State to Manhattan on Jan. 20. That game will tip off at 6 p.m.