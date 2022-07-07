WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Big 12 has announced its 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 team, chosen by media representatives who cover the league, and Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named Defensive Player of the Year.

The Kansas City, Missouri, native was one of the main pieces of the K-State defense in 2021, finishing the year with 52 total tackles, 37 of those being solo and 15 assisted.

He also forced six fumbles and recorded 14 and a half tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

Anudike-Uzomah was named to the First Team All-Big 12 in 2021, along with winning the Big 12 co-Defensive Player of the Year awarded by the league’s coaches. He was awarded a 2021 Third Team All-America award by Phil Steele.

He is just four forced fumbles shy of holding the school’s career record and is six and a half sacks away from entering K-State’s career top-10 list.

The Preseason Offensive Player of the Year award was given to Bijan Robinson of Texas, and the Newcomer of the Year award was given to Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from Central Florida at the end of the 2021 season.

Last season, Kansas State finished with an 8-5 record, capped off by a 42-20 beatdown of LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Kansas State is scheduled to kick off its season against South Dakota on Sept. 3. That game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.