NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A nonprofit organization in North Newton held a cornhole tournament as a fundraiser to help local K-9 teams.

The tournament was held in Newton. It was hosted by K-9 Odie to help the K-9 program in North Newton get new bite suits.

There were tacos for everyone to enjoy, and organizers say this tournament doesn’t just benefit the K-9s.

“The importance of it is for the dogs, but also bring community in,” Colt Pfautz, the president of K-9 Odie, said. “A lot of our K-9 officers are going to be here today playing in the corn hole tournament, it gets people mingling with other people in the community they may not know.”

The organization said in a Facebook post it sold out of the tacos and are already preparing for its annual golf tournament.