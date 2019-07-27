Kalkbrenner family: Wichita ‘a hidden gem’ for water ski sport

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – If you ask Cole and Erin Kalkbrenner, the greater Wichita area is a hidden gem for water sports.

“We’re not talking about one of the best in the Midwest, we’re talking about one of the best in the world,” Cole said.

The pair, originally from St. Louis, came to Wichita years ago to coach a Kansas junior waterski team. Both are accomplished athletes, and were the first husband/wife team to win a national championship in 2015. Erin holds 14 national titles. In the years since, they’ve spent time building a culture of water sports here locally.

In 2018, the GOODE national championships and America’s Cup took place in Maize at Mystic Lakes ski club.

This year, the Wichita Cup Invitational and Mastercraft Midwest Regional Championships, also at Mystic Lakes.

Next year, the 2020 Junior US Open.

“We just love being here in Wichita and love skiing here,” Cole said.

Five years ago, the Kalkbrenners moved to Australia and met Levi Kelly, a then 10-year-old up and coming water ski competitor.

Kelly came back to the states and has lived with the Kalkbrenners, who coach him, for five years.

“We were his coaches and obviously its progressed into a little bit more so we’re making it a little more permanent this year and he’s going to be attending Maize High School,” Cole said.

The family as a whole feels embraced by Wichita and the skiing community.

“What’s pretty neat is we’re just a hidden gem,” Cole said.

The competition at Mystic Lakes ski club continues throughout the weekend at 53rd and Tyler.