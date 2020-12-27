Kansans encouraged to get tested after holiday celebrations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Traveling and gathering with those outside your immediate home has been something many health experts advised against this holiday season.

But as we head into the new year, many did travel and gather but there is a resource available to help protect Kansans from spreading the coronavirus further.

Kansas is partnering up with private companies like Well Health to launch new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

“With the with pre-holiday rush and post holiday rush, I think everyone is expecting the cases to continue rise exponentially,” said Mouyyad Abdulhadi, Well Health Chief Marketing Officer.

Kansas hoping to combat that one COVID-19 test at a time.

“This type of wide spread screening is key to catching asymptomatic carriers and stopping the spread of the virus early,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

‘Go Get Tested’ is hoping people come get tested through their quick and free process. All you have to do is sign-up online.

“Your test takes five to ten minutes and you’re on your way and results are sent via SMS and e-mail,” Abdulhadi explained.

Results are expected within 48 to 96 hours of taking the test.

Recently testing sites have seen some rushes causing a few delays, “With the holiday surge and the increase in testing, our lab partners are backed up frankly. They are working around the clock to get results as fast as possible,” Abdulhadi said.

Gov. Kelly is encouraging all Kansans to use the resource in order to help slow the spread and protect others.

“Obviously getting tested is the first way to protect your loved ones, protect your friends and family, and also allows you to continue going to work and grocery stores and being visible in the community,” Abdulhadi said.

So far, there are roughly 40 sites across the state.

Gov. Kelly said more testing sites will be added on a weekly basis

If you are interested in finding a location closest to you or signing up, click here.

