WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of Kansans gathered in downtown Wichita on Saturday for the “March Of Our Lives,” to demand gun legislation.

The gathering happened in Old Town Square on Douglas Ave.

Becky Wilkinson, a demonstrator, said she just wants to keep the kids safe.

“I’m here because I’m a teacher, I teach kindergarten,” Wilkinson said. “I feel that it is important for our kids and our youth to go to school without getting hurt, shot, anything like that. they should be able to go to learn and enjoy school.”

All across the country communities are gathering to demand new legislation, in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children dead.