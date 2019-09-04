Kansans head east to help as Hurricane Dorian threatens the coast

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Hurricane Dorian bares down help is on the way to the east coast, including from the heartland.

Several Kansans are heading east to offer help, whether to aid with search efforts or provide medical support.

And, there are many on standby to deploy as Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the coast.

“Hunker down because it’s going to be nasty,” said Greg Powers, of Operation BBQ Relief.

The hurricane is churning near the coast of Florida, as people from the sunshine state to the Carolinas wait for Dorian’s next move.

“By the coast it still has blue tarps on people’s roofs from last years hurricane,” said Jerry Conyers, a Red Cross volunteer.

As residents brace for the worst, Wichita Fire has sent personnel and resources.

“One was our command and communications vehicle which is a big RV with radio equipment, audio and video equipment,” said Stuart Bevis, deputy chief for WFD.

Two firefighters form Wichita were sent to run the command center. And, that wasn’t all.

“We sent two trucks with another two people there,” said Bevis. “One of them is our K-9 team.”

One Red Cross volunteer, a former Wichita Fire Batallion Chief is in North Carolina ready to provide medical support.

“In previous disasters people lost their medications and I’ll call their pharmacy and we’ll get them filled,” said Jerry Conyers. “I’ll pick it up.”

Operation BBQ Relief is also prepared to send crews from areas like Kansas City.

“For people who have lost at many times everything they have, a hot BBQ meal gives them a comfort like a home grown meal,” said Greg Powers, of the Operation BBQ Relief Kansas Chapter.

Salina Fire also sent two firefighters, and their search and rescue dog to help with relief efforts.