WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Employee shortages are hitting employers across the country. But, the Kansas Army National Guard says it is finally seeing a rebound in recruits after COVID-19.

They say March of 2022 was the highest number of enlistments in two years, and Captain Silas Minkevitch says recruiters have been working hard, getting into the community.

“They’re in their schools more, they’re out in their communities more, they’re moving towards more and more community events, and making those into recruiting events,” Capt. Minkevitch said. “We do events like this with a Black Hawk orientation flight to bring awareness to civic leaders of what our benefits are and what we offer.”

Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Gregory agrees.

“It’s been just a combination of more recruiters engaging people, I think more events like this where we’re exposing our community partners to the value proposition that we have for what they can do, how they can find benefits for college, how they can find benefits for employment,” Lt. Col. Gregory said.

He says they work with individuals, so they live here, serve here and work here.

“We can almost guarantee employers that they’re going to have a soldier who shows up on time, who’s disciplined, who has good work ethic because they’ve been trained by the military,” Capt. Minkevitch said. “And that’s essentially how we help benefit our communities our employers.”

The Guard provides access to job skills, training and education.

Christy Pray is the regional manager for JAG-K, and she helps guide students in their futures.

“Sometimes when these kids leave school, they’re leaving a lot of their support and contacts, but then knowing that they’re going with this amazing group of men and women, it’s like there could be that second family that they can be a part of,” Pray said.

He says the Kansas Army National Guard has been a huge benefit to her students.

“They’re learning some life skills and social skills,” Pray said. “They’re learning leadership and competence. So I think those kids, when they enter that workforce back in the Wichita area, I feel like the Guard is then give you them that boost confidence.”

Lt. Col. Gregory says they train people in whatever field they choose.

“We’re going to train you to be successful in whatever endeavor that you pursue, whether that is college, university, or even job employment,” Lt. Col. Gregory said. “We are the only employer that will that doesn’t require you to actually have a skill before you actually become hired.”

He says they partner with employers rather than compete with them.

“We can either amplify your employee with additional skills that they have in the military, or we can help you build that employee from where they don’t have a current foundation,” Lt. Col. Gregory said. “We can actually build on that foundation and make them more marketable.”