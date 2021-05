WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents stated on Wednesday they will announce the next president of Wichita State University at a board meeting on Thursday morning.

The Regents board plans to hold a public vote to name the next president of Wichita State University. That will be followed by the president-elect to make an acceptance speech. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday.

