Kansas bus vandalized after sporting event

LAKIN, Kan. (KSNW) -After a boy’s and girl’s basketball game in Leoti, Lakin High School had to leave one bus behind after it broke down, but the problem became more than the bus needing fixed.

A Lakin school athletics bus was covered in spray paint with derogatory words and pictures all over, after being left behind at Wichita County High School.

The sheriff’s department said they have found the kids who vandalized the bus, one being a student from WCHS.

Wichita County School officials stated: “WCHS addressed the situation within the policies and procedures of the student handbook. WCHS contacted Lakin schools and informed them that we do not condone the disrespectful actions.”

They refused to comment further on what actions were taken.

School officials at Lakin said they are talking with the other school to work out a deal and they say they hope this can remind students to not take competitive rivalries out of hand and enjoy friendly competition.

