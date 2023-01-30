KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Red and gold might be colors that are more often associated with fire departments. But some Kansas City area police departments and sheriff’s offices are allowing their cops and deputies to sport the colors of the hometown Chiefs between now and the Super Bowl.

“If it’s a uniform decision, I can make that on the spot, which I did last night once the Chiefs won. I said, ‘We are putting this out right now,'” Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said.

In Clay County, sheriff’s deputies are now allowed to wear Chiefs hats or beanies in tandem with their uniforms.

“It’s just one of those things we continue to show the community, ‘Hey, we’re still members of this community, and we’re going to support just like everyone else,'” Sheriff Akin said.

Smithville Police started wearing Chiefs hats at the start of the playoffs. Since the Chiefs clinched their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years, Kansas City and Lee’s Summit Police have also updated their social media profiles.

Sheriff Akin hopes more area law enforcement does the same.

“That’s the whole thing, humanizing the badge. When I take this uniform off, I’m a neighbor, I’m a father, I am a husband, I am a friend. Being able to be there to support our home team even when we are in uniform brings us together with the community,” said Sheriff Akin.