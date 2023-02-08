KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the only thing representing the Midwest in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Hundreds of people also plan to serve Kansas City barbecue at Super Bowl parties.

Not Kansas City-STYLE barbecue, but actual Kansas City barbecue.

Joe’s Kansas City said it shipped more than 100 orders to Arizona addresses this week. While the company is sending the majority of its shipments to Arizona, it’s not the only area of the country placing orders.

Joe’s KC says it is also shipping orders to Chiefs fans watching the game all over the country.

Jack Stack is also filling orders, even serving up Kansas City barbecue in Eagles country.

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni, who formerly worked for the Chiefs, says he still orders Jack Stack for his dad every Christmas.

Even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has KC ‘cue on his mind.

“I can’t wait. One of my favorite things is coming to a Kansas City game and opening the windows as you’re coming in, smelling that barbecue. It’s the best,” Goodell said when asked about the upcoming NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Goodell can put that order in for his favorite barbecue place as soon as April 27, 2023, when the NFL Draft begins in Kansas City.