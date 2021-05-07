Kansas City, Kansas has a new police chief

Morning showers and storms have moved east and almost out of our viewing area. Lyon, Greenwood, and Elk county will be dealing with storms for the time being, but look to dry off this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will top out in the 70s and 80s. Warmer temperatures are expected where the wind is stronger and more sunshine fills the sky. This afternoon our attention turns west where storms have already bubbled up in the panhandle. They will track north into Kansas. These storms could be on the stronger side. A Marginal Risk is issued out west. Those most likely to cross into severe threshold will be down in the panhandle where a Slight Risk is issued. Later tonight a sprinkle or two could make it to Wichita, but most will stay south and west. Tomorrow morning a shower or storm will pop up in our north central counties, but favor the Kansas City area.

The big story is the widespread severe weather threat for tomorrow. A Slight Risk has been issued for the majority of our counties with the exception of those far to the west. Watch for storms beginning during the warmest part of the day along the cold front. Storms become more widespread and scattered through the evening. The umbrella may still be necessary Sunday morning, but storms will quickly move out. The biggest hazards will be large hail and strong wind. We cannot rule out a tornado or two as well as localized flooding. Temperatures take a tumble to the 50s and 60s on Sunday. We struggle to warm due to the active workweek until Thursday and Friday.