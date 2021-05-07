Kansas City, Kansas has a new police chief

Karl A. Oakman (Courtesy: WDAF)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A police veteran who spent nearly three decades with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is crossing the state line to lead the department in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County Administrator Doug Bach announced Friday that Karl A. Oakman will begin duties next month as the chief in Kansas City, Kansas.

He replaces interim Chief Michael York, who has served in that role since the 2019 departure of former Chief Terry Zeigler.

Oakman will oversee a department with about 345 sworn officers and 150 civilian employees.

During his time in Kansas City, Missouri, Oakman developed initiatives focused on inclusion, community policing, youth engagement, recruitment and officer wellness.

