Kansas City officer shot while transporting prisoner

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) – A police officer transporting a prisoner was shot at a convenience store Friday afternoon outside Kansas City, Missouri.

Highway Patrol confirms an officer with the Trenton, Missouri p-d was transporting the prisoner 38-year-old Jamey A. Griffin on U.S. 69.

Around 3 p.m. a struggle took place inside the vehicle and the officer was shot in the abdomen.

Emergency medical personnel responded to assist the officer at a convenience store in Winston.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is critical condition.

The suspect is in custody and was also taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Officials say the suspect was restrained and it’s unclear how he got free.