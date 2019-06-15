Kansas City officer shot while transporting prisoner

News

by: KSHB

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) – A police officer transporting a prisoner was shot at a convenience store Friday afternoon outside Kansas City, Missouri.

Highway Patrol confirms an officer with the Trenton, Missouri p-d was transporting the prisoner 38-year-old Jamey A. Griffin on U.S. 69.

Around 3 p.m. a struggle took place inside the vehicle and the officer was shot in the abdomen.

Emergency medical personnel responded to assist the officer at a convenience store in Winston.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is critical condition.

The suspect is in custody and was also taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Officials say the suspect was restrained and it’s unclear how he got free.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather