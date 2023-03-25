KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 2023 Kansas City Royals season starting in less than a week, Bally Sports Kansas City announced the 2023 television season schedule.

Bally Sports Kansas City will televise 158 regular season games, and four games are currently scheduled for Major League Baseball’s national television package.

National telecasts include two on Apple TV+, on May 12 at Milwaukee and June 9 at Baltimore, and two on FOX, on July 1 vs. the Dodgers and Aug. 12 vs. the Cardinals.

Three games will be televised on Bally Sports Kansas City and FS1: June 5 at Miami, June 17 vs. the Angels, and Aug. 28 vs. Pittsburgh.

Every game on Bally Sports Kansas City will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, “Price Chopper Royals Live,” and followed by the “Rally House Royals Live” postgame show. Both the pre and postgame shows at Kauffman Stadium will originate from Bally Sports Kansas City’s set on the left field concourse adjacent to the Royals Hall of Fame.

There’s a new option to watch Royals baseball: Bally Sports+, which fans can sign up for on the Bally sports plus website.

Ryan Lefebvre, in his 25th season, will call the majority of regular season games for Bally Sports Kansas City, and Jake Eisenberg will provide the play-by-play on the remaining games. Rex Hudler will return for his 12th season as the analyst, and Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will provide analysis throughout the season on “Royals Live” with host Joel Goldberg.

Royals Hall of Famer Mike Sweeney and 2015 World Series champion Jeremy Guthrie will also appear on Bally Sports Kansas City in 2023 on select pregame and postgame shows, and as guests in the booth.

All game times and the TV schedule are subject to change.