KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — If you plan to visit the Kansas City Zoo in the near future, you may notice some of the animals aren’t in their normal habitats.

The zoo said it is taking immediate steps to protect its birds from avian flu. The viral respiratory disease impacts birds and has been documented in Missouri, Kansas, and several other states.

As a precaution, the zoo said it relocated trumpeter swans, red-crowned cranes, yellow-billed storks, African crowned cranes, saddle-billed storks, and flamingos. The birds are now being housed in behind-the-scenes areas where they are better protected.

Zoo employees said they are also taking additional precautions and wearing personal protective equipment to lower the risk to the birds.

Avian flu can range from a mild infection to an illness that can be deadly to birds. Wild birds, especially ducks and geese, are natural carriers of the virus, according to the zoo. The virus is normally transmitted from bird-to-bird contact, and the risks to humans are small.

So far, the zoo said it hasn’t had any reported cases of the avian flu.

The zoo and its veterinary health staff said they will continue to monitor the situation. The zoo said it hopes to move the birds back to their outdoor habitats later this spring.