Kansas City’s Sprint Center becomes T-Mobile Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Sprint Center era is over in downtown Kansas City. Thursday, the arena officially became the “T-Mobile Center,” marking another major change following the mega-merger of the two wireless carriers.

The change occurs a day after the campus in Overland Park was redecorated with a temporary T-Mobile sign.

Whenever events resume following the COVID-19 pandemic, T-Mobile says it will have the naming rights through 2032. It expects at some point to host more than 100 ticketed events annually.

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce T-Mobile Center and show the Kansas City community that we’re deeply invested in the home of our second headquarters!” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert stated in a news release. “Kansas City has a rich culture, known for live entertainment, sports, a thriving arts scene, and my personal favorite, Kansas City BBQ, and we are honored to help bring it all to life in T-Mobile Center well into the next decade!”

T-Mobile says its signage will go up some time in August. Kansas City joins Las Vegas and Seattle as U.S. cities with T-Mobile-named venues.

