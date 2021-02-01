Kansas classrooms turning the Big Game plan into lessons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-Teachers and students from Derby and Goddard schools can not hide their pride when it comes to the chiefs. Teachers said spirit week is all fun and games, but now they are turning the Big Game into an opportunity to teach some unique lessons.

The Oak Street Elementary School in Goddard kicked off spirit week with Mahomes Monday.

“I am just glad I am not the only one that likes the Chiefs,” said student Ethan Viola.

“I used to live in Kansas City and we used to go watch all the football games all the time,” said student Briley Dougan.

El Paso Elementary in Derby celebrating Motivation Monday.

“My shirt says never underestimate a principal who survived 2020 coronavirus pandemic because this year has definitely been a struggle,” said El Paso Elementary Principal Ashley Wagner.

Third-grade teacher Taylor Baloard said she is bringing the chief’s spirit into her lesson plans.

“We’re working on main idea and key details in third grade so we’re pulling that into some reading passages,” said Baloard.

Ballard said her class is learning about the first-ever Super Bowl, the commercials during the Big Game, and even has her students doing math related to the game.

Third and fourth graders also learned how to make 3D printed trophies for the winners for spirit week, a part of the project lead the way, science class.

El Paso Elementary Principal Ashley Wagner said her students are learning about that Kansas pride.

“They know a lot about the Chiefs players and we’ve talked about them in the classroom and just building up that excitement, I just want the kids to enjoy it and feel proud to be a Kansan and being part of this because those are our boys, this is our team,” said Wagner.

The teachers said if the chiefs win the Big Game, it will make for another lesson, how to get the job done.