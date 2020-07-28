Kansas congressman Steve Watkins says he didn’t lie about voting form

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Freshman U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins of Kansas says he didn’t tell authorities that a staff member submitted an incorrect voting registration form on his behalf, adding that his voter registration form was a “collegial effort” with his staff.
Watkins is facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor after a voter registration form listed a post office box in Topeka as his home when he voted in a Topeka City Council race in November 2019.
In an interview Tuesday with The Kansas City Star, Watkins acknowledged that he voted in the wrong district but he said the incorrect address was a mistake, not a felony.
