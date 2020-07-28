Kansas congressman Steve Watkins says he didn’t lie about voting form

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kan., makes a point during a town hall meeting in Topeka, Kan. Watkins, a freshman congressman facing felony criminal charges over previously listing a UPS Inc. postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form, is stepping down temporarily from his House committee assignments. Watkins said Friday, July 17, 2020 that he is “temporarily and voluntarily” leaving the three committees on which he serves. House Republican conference’s rules require members facing a potential felony conviction to leave their committee posts. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Freshman U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins of Kansas says he didn’t tell authorities that a staff member submitted an incorrect voting registration form on his behalf, adding that his voter registration form was a “collegial effort” with his staff.

Watkins is facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor after a voter registration form listed a post office box in Topeka as his home when he voted in a Topeka City Council race in November 2019.

In an interview Tuesday with The Kansas City Star, Watkins acknowledged that he voted in the wrong district but he said the incorrect address was a mistake, not a felony.

