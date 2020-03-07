Live Now
Kansas continues to see low unemployment rates

by: Lindley Lund

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor released its January Labor Market Report on Friday. It showed Kansas had the lowest unemployment rate that month that it has had in 40 years.

The unemployment rate has remained at 3.1% since May 2019.

“Right now we have a lot of job openings out there,” said Tyler Tenbrink, senior labor economist for Kansas Department of Labor. “We have a lot of employers around the state that are looking to hire people and the number of people who are sitting on the sidelines who would like to get into the market is very small.”

The manufacturing and construction industries saw the most job growth, with manufacturing gaining 1,500 jobs and construction 900.

Tenbrink says the state has no projection as to whether the unemployment rate will stay the same looking forward.

