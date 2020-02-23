Kansas counties’ websites may lack security against hackers

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Many Kansas counties’ websites may be at risk for cybersecurity attacks due to lacking basic protocols that make it easier for hackers to impersonate websites.

Out of 105 Kansas counties, only eight of them have websites ending in .gov, a domain extension only government officials can control. Sixty counties’ have URLs starting with “http” rather than the more secure “https.”

Security concerns have become more prominent as local governments have become frequent targets in ransomware, where hackers hold data hostage in exchange for money.

According to KCUR-FM, experts say it could be a serious concern for smaller governments during a time of increasing cyberattacks.

