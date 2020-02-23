Kansas counties’ websites may lack security against hackers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Many Kansas counties’ websites may be at risk for cybersecurity attacks due to lacking basic protocols that make it easier for hackers to impersonate websites.
Out of 105 Kansas counties, only eight of them have websites ending in .gov, a domain extension only government officials can control. Sixty counties’ have URLs starting with “http” rather than the more secure “https.”
Security concerns have become more prominent as local governments have become frequent targets in ransomware, where hackers hold data hostage in exchange for money.
According to KCUR-FM, experts say it could be a serious concern for smaller governments during a time of increasing cyberattacks.
LATEST STORIES:
- AP: US opera union probe finds Plácido Domingo abused power
- ‘The sky is blue again’: Weinstein’s accusers express relief
- Bryant fans from near and far find closure at LA memorial
- Paramount halts ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot over new virus
- That Golden Girls Show, a puppet parody, ticket giveaway