Kansas Court of Appeals judge announces resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The longest-serving judge on the Kansas Court of Appeals announced on Monday that he will retire on April 3.

Seventy-two-year-old Judge G. Joseph Pierron Jr. has written 392 published opinions and heard thousands of appeals since he joined the state’s second-highest court in December 1990.

The Office of Judicial Administration said in a news release that the governor appoints judges to the Kansas Court of Appeals, subject to a majority confirmation by the Kansas Senate.

The governor has 60 days from the date the position becomes vacant to make the appointment. 

