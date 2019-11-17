Kansas crash kills 16-year-old, injures 4 other teens

HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) – A 16-year-old boy is dead and four other teens are hurt after a rollover crash in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Sunday in Brown County near U.S. Highway 36. The 17-year-old driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla lost control of the car and veered into a ditch before the car went airborne and rolled onto its roof.

The Patrol says Ian Miller of Hiawatha, Kansas, died in the crash.

The other teens in the car – ages 15,17, 18 and 19 – all sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The entire USD 415 Family is deeply saddened by the death of one of our students. We ask for your prayers and thoughts… Posted by Hiawatha Public Schools-USD 415 on Sunday, November 17, 2019

