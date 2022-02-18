LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters northwest of Kansas City, Kansas, who were called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car’s trunk.

Television station KSHB reports the discovery was made before dawn Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern Leavenworth County.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the body in the car’s trunk.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name. Detectives are investigating.