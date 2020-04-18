Kansas Department of Labor to disburse $600 weekly federal unemployment checks soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – More help is on the way for the 160,000 Kansans who are out of a job because of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only will they get state benefits but also federal because of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That money was made available at the end of March but the Kansas Department of Labor is just now getting ready to send it out.

Several viewers have reached out to KSN saying they still have not received their $600 federal checks. The KDOL said the reason for the delay is because it’s having to recode the programming needed to issue the federal funds.

In a press conference Thursday, April 16, Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia said officials are in the final phase of testing the system and hope to start issuing those benefits as early as next week.

“there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we are moving towards it. the additional help is on its way,” said Garcia.

The federal CARES Act was signed into law three weeks ago. A KDOL spokesperson said those who filed claims will receive back pay of benefits for any weeks they were eligible between March 29 and July 25th.

I hear your heartbreaking stories and i cannot begin to tell you how badly we want to do as much we can do as fast as we can for you to receive your unemployment benefit payments so you can put food on your tables and pay your rent or mortgages,” said Garcia.

If you are wanting to check the status of your claim, the department has temporarily suspended that option on its website so it can process more claims but the department said it will add a chart on it’s website to tell you what day your funds should be released based on what day you filed.