Kansas Department of Labor warns residents of an increase in unemployment fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– While some people who filed for unemployment aren’t getting the money, they need, others who did not make a claim are getting messages about benefits. But these may be a scam and as people continue to file their unemployment claims hackers are on the move. Finding new ways to get your personal information.

Denise Groene, with the Better Business Bureau says there are more scams floating around than usual. The main reason more people are falling for them is because they’re missing the warning signs. Groene says the Department of Labor will never send you a text or even give you a call to ask for additional information.

Everything people must fill out will be addressed during the unemployment claim process that you can do online. Another thing to remember is the department will never ask for your full social security number, only be the last 4 digits.

“So anytime someone is asking for your full social security number or additional sensitive information that would be a red flag that you’re not speaking to the right agency,” said Groene.

If you feel like you have been a recent victim of unemployment fraud you can visit this website.

