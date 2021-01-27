Fighting fraud: KDOL to shut down for security system upgrade

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – If you are waiting for unemployment money, the Kansas Department of Labor said you may have to wait even longer. It’s website is going offline later this week.

KDOL is shutting down it’s website for 3 days. This will cause a temporary delay in payments, but they say it is necessary due to the overwhelming amount of fake unemployment claims. Still shutting down the site is frustrating for some still waiting for a check.

“I’ll see it when I believe it,” said Cory Vandegrift.

Cory Vandegrift was laid off in the Aviation field last April, since he has been stuck waiting for unemployment funds.

“It’s been a nightmare right now I am behind several payments. I did after 150 calls finally get a hold of someone yesterday and they just told me to keep doing what I’m doing,” said Vandegrift.

Vandegrift is just one of many Kansans waiting, but now Kansas Department of Labor said it’s making a change to speed up the process.

“We are bringing new tools to bear and we are going to stop this,” said Ryan Wright with the Kansas Department of Labor.

From Saturday to Tuesday the website will be down to add Lexus Nexus a program that is expected to cut out fraudulent activity that is bogging down the system.

“If you are a part of a small universe that has been waiting to have your identity verified so you can get paid this will satisfy that requirement so we can release your payment even quicker,” said Wright.

It’s funds that Vandegrift said he needs now.

“I’ll believe it when I see it I have been told so many things for so long its hard to know what to believe and I guess I will believe it when I get the notification that I have money going into my banking account”

KDOL said it needs 3 days to test the new system to make sure it launches correctly on Tuesday. They say this should also help catch people who file fake claims.