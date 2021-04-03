Kansas Department of Labor’s website is back online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Labor announced on Twitter that their website is working again after it went offline on Friday.
According to the department, a component of the mainframe was not performing properly. The department had to then reboot the system.
Originally, KDOL stated that they were planning on having the website back up Friday evening, but were delayed until Saturday.
On Friday, Jerry Grasso, a spokesperson for the department, told KSN’s Capitol Bureau the following in an email:
“As you know, with an antiquated system, it sometimes does not perform properly and we must bring the system down and then bring it back up. We apologize to claimants for the inconvenience. They can still call in and ask general questions at this time, but not specifically about their claims. As soon as it is back up we will let claimants know on the webpage and on social media.”