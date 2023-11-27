WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation has shared tips on coats and car seats.

“As we adjust to winter temperatures, remember that bulky materials can lead to a loose-fitting car seat harness,” said the KDOT. “Instead, use lightweight layers and blankets to keep your littlest passengers safe and warm while traveling.”

The KDOT shared the following dos and don’t:

Safe:

After the child is secure in the car seat, turn the coat around and pull their arms through the holes, like a blanket!

Consider a lightweight seater and a stocking cap.

After fastening the safety harness, simply tuck a blanket over them to keep them warm.

Unsafe:

As a general rule, winter coats shouldn’t be worn underneath the harness of a car seat. A bulky coat can result in the harness being too loose to be effective.

For more information on child passenger safety, visit the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office website.