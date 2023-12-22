TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wabaunsee County sheriff’s deputy is being commended for finding a child sex predator after an Alma girl was solicited for sex on Snapchat.

The undersheriff said the actions of Cpl. Jon Sumner led officers to find the man had been harassing dozens of underage girls, including one he was eventually convicted of raping.

It all started in November 2022, when Sumner met with a local couple whose daughter was being solicited online by a child predator, according to the sheriff’s office. Sumner began an investigation into the suspect behind the solicitation attempts – 25-year-old Miles McGough – eventually finding his account information for Snapchat. He found “evidence of horrific crimes against children” during his search of the suspect’s Snapchat account and identified more than 20 other child victims. Using threats and deception, the suspect was receiving and transmitting child pornography along with sending obscene photos of himself to children.

Through these extensive efforts, Sumner was able to identify the suspect as McGough who hailed from Castlerock, Colorado. Upon this discovery, Sumner forwarded what he had found to the Castlerock Colorado Police Department to aid in the investigation efforts, according to the sheriff’s office. More information uncovered by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team led to the revelation there were an additional 24 underage girls tied to the case.

The investigation took a turn when it was found that McGough had traveled to Florida to meet with an underage girl who he had been grooming online for months. An arrest warrant was issued, leading to McGough’s arrest in March 2023 in Douglas County, Colorado.

McGough was later sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison by a U.S. District Court Judge on Dec. 7, 2023, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). McGough had previously plead guilty to enticing a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. He also received 15 years of supervised release after his time in prison ends and was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.

Law enforcement in Colorado is still waiting for sentencing to come down on 22 felony sex crimes, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said. This could potentially put McGough into the Colorado State Prison for an additional 15-20 years after he has served his time at the federal level.

“Cpl Jon Sumner of the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office is formally recognized for his OUTSTANDING performance of duties, above and beyond the call of duty as a Wabaunsee County Kansas Deputy Sheriff. Cpl Sumner’s unrelenting drive, indefatigable resolve & persistent grit via robust investigative efforts allowed state and Federal Law Enforcement to identify and apprehend this monster. Cpl Sumner’s thankless and extraordinary determination within this case were those necessary qualities demanded by our elite quiet professionals nationwide who bring these child predators to justice.” WBSO social media post excerpt

If you need to report child abuse or neglect in Kansas, contact local law enforcement or reach out to the Kansas Department of Children and Families by calling 1-800-922-5330. Also, consider reaching out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline by calling 1-800-656-4673.

