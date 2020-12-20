Kansas equity, justice panel wants end to no-knock raids

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A commission established by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly in response to the mass civil unrest over racial injustice earlier this year is urging state lawmakers to ban officers from entering a home without announcing their presence. The recommendation by the Governor’s Commission on Racial Justice and Equity is modeled after federal legislation proposed this year by Democrats in Congress amid a growing call to ban “no-knock” search warrants after Breonna Taylor was killed in her Louisville home by officers in March. Activists seeking to ban no-knock warrants argue that they can prompt police to use excessive or deadly force, often against minorities.
