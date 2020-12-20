Kansas equity, justice panel wants end to no-knock raids

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI -- It's a new piece of technology in the fight against covid-19. A machine typically used to detect mold and bacteria in the air can now help tell if covid-19 could be thriving in the same air you're breathing.

Nate Stokes, Visiting Angels, said, "Equipment like this is going to be key to make sure that everyone feels safe going in to certain buildings, schools, hospitals, offices even, I mean everywhere."