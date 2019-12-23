Kansas families affected by crime receive a special poem

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A special remembrance ceremony was held in Wichita, Garden City, Kansas City, and Topeka for all the families who have lost a loved one due to crime.

This year more than 355 family members, friends, and supporters attended the receptions, which recognized 286 individuals who lost their lives due to crime, said Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office in collaboration with the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance helped organize a special ceremony for family and friends.

“The holiday season can be a difficult time for the families of crime victims,” Schmidt said. “We are grateful to Mr. Medina for sharing his message of support with these families.”

A poem written by Laureate Huascar Medina was read to everyone who attended one of the ceremonies.

