Kansas farmer who gave New York governor N95 mask conferred a bachelor’s degree by K-State, Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The northeast Kansas farmer who gave one of his only N95 masks for a healthcare worker on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New York was conferred a bachelor’s degree in agriculture on Tuesday.

In Topeka, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined K-State President Richard Myers to present Dennis Ruhnke of Troy with the degree.

According to Gov. Kelly, Dennis was two credits away from earning his degree in agriculture when his father passed away, and he chose to leave school to take care of his mother and the family farm.

“Dennis’ kindness and lifelong career in agriculture make him more than qualified to receive a degree,” Kelly said in a Facebook post.

