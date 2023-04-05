BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Tuesday’s rain, not drought-busting. Dry conditions have some Kansas farmers planting their corn crops early.

Catching any moisture in the ground is one reason JEHM Custom Farming Farm Manager and Sumner County Farmer Aaron Lange started planting his corn crop on Friday.

He’s been farming for many years and said he’s never experienced a planting season with fields so dry.

“Your kind of planting on faith right now,” said Lange.

Lange said the soil in Belle Plaine is so dry it crumbles. He said there is some moisture on his acreage, but they are hoping for more rain.

He is planting less this year and said the ground doesn’t have as much moisture like last year.

“My biggest fear is we are going to get corn up the stuff that we planted in the moisture, and it will just run out of moisture and die,” said Lange.

Kansas State University (K-State) Agriculture Agent Jeff Seiler said it’s early enough in planting season that farmers do not need to rush to plant.

Those who are planting are finding fields they did not till are holding the moisture.

“There is talk of some other guys that have had to put their corn increase their seeding depth just to get down to where that soil moisture is,” said K-State Research and Extension Agriculture Agent Jeff Seiler.

Garden Plain Farmer Martin Kerschen planted 154 acres of corn on Saturday. He said it’s less than usual and plans to take his chances on soybeans this year.

“There is not as much subsoil moisture, so they will not take as much. They don’t need as many inches,” said Garden Plain Farmer Martin Kerschen.

It’s a lot of risk. Lange said fertilizer prices are higher this year, and the drought does not help when he’s out with the seeder.

“It kind of levels it out, and man, there is dust everywhere,” said Lange.

He said he is data-driven to ensure he has a crop for harvest.

Lange said he will plant a little over 5,000 acres of soybeans in the next few weeks.

He hopes to harvest the corn he planted this week in October.