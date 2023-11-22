SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — While the chance for snow may impact travel for the holiday, it’s a welcome sight for farmers across the Sunflower State.

Farmers said the recent rain and forecasted snow are putting them in a good spot for the winter.

The fall harvest didn’t go well.

Hot and dry weather in July and August left little soybeans and corn for farmers.

Many took payments from crop insurance to cover the costs of low yields this fall harvest.

“We had high enough losses on both crops to where we had to turn in claims for both the wheat and the fall crops that’s never happened in my operation,” said Andale farmer Kent Winter.

Winter said the recent rain is helping the soil stay moist, but more moisture is needed to improve the subsoil.

Many acres of winter wheat are green now for south-central Kansas farmers.

“It just looks really good. It’s about where we want it,” said Garden Plain farmer Martin Kerschen.

“Quite a bit better than it’s been the last couple of years,” said Winter.

Though the Fall harvest didn’t produce much, it is helping Winter. He planted his winter wheat where he had leftover milo.

“Protecting the soil from wind erosion over the winter it helps the water intake, and the other bonus here is the wildlife love it. This gives them protection also to get through the winter,” said Winter.

Still, the drought is persistent.

“The soil is wet on top now, but our subsoil moisture is still drier than what we would want it to be,” said Topsoil Agronomic Consulting Agronomist Alan VenJohn.

“If we can build up that profile and get a few timely rains next spring, maybe we can break this cycle a bit and have a real decent wheat crop that would help a lot of the producers,” said Kerschen.

Farmers are crossing their fingers for more moisture to help the winter wheat grow into the new year.

Winter and Kerschen are hoping with this good start to the colder months, they will have healthy wheat to harvest in June.