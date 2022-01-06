Kansas farmers, ranchers affected by wildfires can save money on some state fees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas farmers and ranchers who are still trying to recover from last month’s wildfires will not have to pay fees associated with replacing documents.

The governor has directed the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Revenue to waive fees for birth certificates, marriage certificates, and vehicle registration.

The Dec. 15 wildfires burned nearly 165,000 acres in Ellis, Gove, Graham, Lane, Logan, Ness, Osborne, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Trego, and Wichita counties.

“When I met with the farmers and ranchers who were impacted by the devastating wildfires, they shared with me the financial burden they’re up against to rebuild their livelihoods,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “Waiving these fees is a commonsense and necessary action this administration can take to help these Kansans recover from the wildfires.”

The Division of Vehicles will:

Waive penalties associated with late vehicle registrations

Waive any fees associated with the reprint or replacement of vehicle registration documentation, printed vehicle certificate of titles, driver’s licenses, and/or identification cards

Issue a temporary driver’s license to an applicant who cannot provide valid documentary evidence so long as the applicant provides compelling evidence proving current lawful presence. Any temporary license issued pursuant to this declaration shall be valid for one year.

The aid from the Division of Vehicles is available until February 28.

In addition, Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart has waived fees that are typically applied to requests for tax documents from previous years for Kansans affected by the storms. Those requests can be made to Sarah Fulton, Kansas Department of Revenue’s records custodian, by email at Sarah.Fulton1@ks.gov.

Click here to see the KDOR directive.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Office of Vital Statistics will:

Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas birth certificates

Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas marriage certificates

Affected Kansans should contact the Office of Vital Statistics at 785-296-1400. The aid from the Office of Vital Statistics is available until February 28.

Click here to see the KDHE directive.

Additional information about recovery resources for farmers and ranchers, including mental health resources, can be found on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website.