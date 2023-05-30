KECHI, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Farmers Union continued its Summer Food Safety and Security Farm Tour series on Wednesday.

This is the first time the Kansas Farmers Union included food security as a focus in its summer tour.

Kansas Farmers Union Summer Food Safety and Security Farm Tour (KSN Photo)

They are looking at how farmers are addressing the need for healthy food.

“We have to connect together to make this work,” said Common Ground and Producers CEO Donna Pearson McClish.

“Kansas is often thought of as an island. You know that we have to bring so much of our food in, which we do, but you know Kansas used to be a major producer of fruits and vegetables,” said Kansas Farmers Union Executive Director Nick Levendofsky.

Growers and producers are traveling the state to learn how farmers are trying to help.

Elderslie Farm (KSN Photo)

At Elderslie Farm, they hope there could be a more efficient way to deliver local food to the community.

“As we reduce the amount we spend in marketing and delivery to customers, huge economic opportunities open up to local food, but right now, that is a very hard barrier,” said Elderslie Farm Principal Owner George Elder.

Wichita City Council is working to address food needs.

The council approved $1 million in American Rescue Act funds last summer to help get healthy food to those in need. Now, the city is waiting on proposals from those interested in bringing healthy food into corner stores and food deserts.

“It is really important that people throughout Wichita, regardless of your zip code or where you live, have access to healthy food,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

The Kansas Farmers Union said the tour gives people a chance to think about where their food comes from.

“In a time where we are dealing with high inflation, food costs are rising as well it is probably my hope in a way is that folks will take a closer look at where their food dollar is going,” said Levendofsky.

Pearson McClish said the goal is to ramp up food production, farmers make an equitable wage and keep food costs low.

The Kansas Farmers Union said it is working closely with those on the federal level as the farm bill expires in September. They are hoping one of the things ensured is food security.