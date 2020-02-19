Kansas federal judge resigns after being reprimanded over harassment

Wyandotte County (Kan.) District Court Judge Carlos Murguia, is seen in an undated black and white photo. Murguia, who was publicly reprimanded last fall after acknowledging that he sexually harassed female employees and had an extramarital affair with an offender, resigned on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Murguia’s resignation is effective April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge in Kansas, who was publicly reprimanded for sexually harassing female employees and having an extramarital affair with an offender, has resigned. U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia submitted his resignation letter Tuesday.

He said the resignation will be effective April 1. In his letter, Murguia, who is based in Kansas City, Kansas, said it has become clear that he could no longer serve effectively on the federal court.

He was reprimanded in September for his sexual improprieties, as well as for being habitually late to court proceedings and meetings.

He was appointed to the judgeship in 1999.