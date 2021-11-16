Kansas female earns top spot in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas female’s perseverance and hard work have earned her top honors in not one, but two leadership organizations.

“It’s just a matter of consistency, patience, and making sure you have motivation,” said Lacy Bower.

Bower, 20, is the recipient of the Girl Scouts Gold Award. She has also earned her Eagle Scout, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Her journey to attain both started at a young age.

“I was in Girl Scouts from third grade to senior in high school. I went from Brownies and moved all the way up to ambassador and then I earned my Gold Award,” she explained.

Lacy Bower stands outside Walmart collecting donations for the domestic violence center.

The Gold Award is no easy feat. A recipient must first complete two Senior or Ambassador Journeys or have earned the Girl Scout Silver Award. Then, they must find a root cause of an issue, make a plan to tackle it, and then carry out the plan.

Bower collected more than $5,000 worth of toiletry items. She then made 200 toiletry bags and donated them to a domestic violence center in her hometown of Hutchinson, Kansas to earn her Gold Award.

For her Eagle Scout project, she and a group of volunteers painted the gymnasium of a Hutchinson church.

“We painted all four walls. It’s two stories high and it’s a basketball court-wide and then a little extra on the hallway of our kitchen area,” she said.

The project was expected to take about two weeks. Thanks to Bower’s hard work and the help of others, they were able to get it done in just two days. Bower said she hopes her achievements inspire others to get involved.

“I realized if I got both of those it would probably encourage a lot of other women and girls to achieve that for themselves,” she said. “You just got to work hard at it, just got to think if you want this that bad you will do it.”

Bower is a student at Hutchinson Community College. She has hopes of entering the veterinary field following graduation.