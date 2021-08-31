Kansas firefighter that was electrocuted remembered as personal hero

ROLLA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family members of first responder and firefighter Josh Schwindt still have a lot of questions about the day he died.

He was electrocuted looking for possible victims at the scene of an accident.

One thing they know for certain is he was well-loved and a bit of hero.

“He’s taught me to change a tire. He taught me to change my oil. Different things that are going to help me through life,” said his daughter Karessa Schwindt. “But hero? He wouldn’t like the attention. That’s not him.”

Desarae Schwindt also said her father was uncomfortable with attention. But, his attention to others could not be matched.

“He didn’t want to be known as a hero,” said Desarae. “Yeah, he was always there to help. And just was a hero to all of us without all of us even knowing really.”

The high school football player who loved to farm, first respond in his community and fight fires had a large funeral. His community showed up to support his family in the tough time.

“The impact it has had on my mom is just heartbreaking, you know. And I’ve kind of had to step up and be the person,” said Karessa. “He would come home from working all day and say, ‘How can I help with dinner?’ He would answer the door at any time and help anyone with anything.”

Both Desarae and Karessa are grateful Kansas Governor Laura Kelly asked for flags across the state to be flown at half staff in honor of their dad, Josh Schwindt.