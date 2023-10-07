WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police officers, fire departments, emergency services and 911 communications in Kansas will soon be getting equipment upgrades.
The funds come from the Strengthening People Revitalizing Kansas program funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The Law Enforcement Safety and Security grant is to improve the accessibility and efficiency of emergency services to Kansans.
The funding will go towards equipment upgrades, communication systems and is replacing unsafe or damaged wildland firefighting equipment.
Here are the Kansas agencies receiving the funding:
|LSSE Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Anderson
|Garnett Police Department
|$85,139
|Atchison
|Atchison Fire Department
|$9,360
|Brown
|Hiawatha Police Department
|$55,001
|Butler
|Andover Fire and Rescue
|$31,050
|Butler
|Whitewater River Consolidated Fire District
|$58,950
|Chase
|Chase County Fire Department
|$28,800
|Cherokee
|Baxter Springs Police Department
|$90,000
|Cherokee
|Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
|$163,345
|Cowley
|Burden Police Department
|$29,700
|Cowley
|Cowley County Fire District 3
|$42,664
|Cowley
|Cowley County Fire District 4
|$40,500
|Cowley
|Winfield Fire/ Emergency Medical Services
|$89,100
|Douglas
|Consolidated Fire District 1
|$53,505
|Douglas
|Lawrence Douglas County Fire Medical
|$119,430
|Ellis
|Ellis County
|$100,000
|Ellis
|Victoria Volunteer Fire Department
|$22,675
|Ellsworth
|Wilson Fire Department
|$19,750
|Geary
|Grandview Plaza Fire Department
|$17,988
|Gray
|Gray County Sheriff’s Office
|$72,000
|Harvey
|City of North Newton
|$30,044
|Jackson
|Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
|$309,044
|Jackson
|Netawaka Rural Fire District 6
|$63,450
|Jefferson
|City of Valley Falls
|$26,550
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Ambulance Service
|$75,432
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Fire District 5
|$51,975
|Jewell
|Jewell County Sheriff’s Office
|$61,345
|Kiowa
|Kiowa County
|$76,400
|Labette
|Labette County
|$212,500
|Labette
|Oswego Fire Department
|$42,876
|Leavenworth
|Fairmount Township Fire Department
|$43,177
|Leavenworth
|Tonganoxie Police Department
|$29,808
|Leavenworth
|Tonganoxie Fire Department
|$29,808
|Lincoln
|Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
|$86,507
|Lyon
|Lyon County Fire District 5
|$14,713
|Lyon
|Olpe Fire District 1
|$14,558
|Marion
|Marion County Sheriff’s Office
|$108,000
|Marshall
|Marysville Police Department
|$62,640
|Miami
|Miami County
|$24,504
|Mitchell
|Hunter Rural Fire District
|$23,400
|Montgomery
|Coffeyville Police Department
|$72,530
|Montgomery
|Independence Fire/ Emergency Medical Services
|$43,599
|Morris
|Council Grove Fire Department
|$18,083
|Nemaha
|Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office
|$350,000
|Ness
|Ness County
|$21,567
|Ness
|Ness County Sheriff’s Office
|$36,000
|Ottawa
|City of Minneapolis
|$87,273
|Pawnee
|Larned 911 Communications
|$46,824
|Pawnee
|Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office
|$72,000
|Pottawatomie
|Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office
|$103,025
|Pottawatomie
|Westmoreland Fire Department
|$134,550
|Reno
|City of Pretty Prairie
|$40,415
|Reno
|Hutchinson Community College Fire Science
|$18,810
|Reno
|Hutchinson Fire Department
|$52,110
|Reno
|South Hutchinson Fire Department
|$59,362
|Riley
|Riley County Fire District 1
|$15,660
|Russell
|Lucas Rural Fire District 2
|$28,788
|Russell
|Russell Fire Department
|$27,000
|Saline
|Saline County Rural Fire District 1
|$22,194
|Scott
|Scott City Police Department
|$72,450
|Scott
|Scott County Emergency Medical Services
|$134,098
|Sedgwick
|City of Andale
|$30,150
|Sedgwick
|Clearwater Police Department
|$52,095
|Sedgwick
|Sedgwick County
|$1,625,110
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Fire Department
|$98,484
|Shawnee
|Shawnee Heights Fire Department
|$24,800
|Sheridan
|Sheridan County Rural Fire Department 1
|$90,000
|Stafford
|Stafford County
|$37,620
|Stanton
|Stanton County Sheriff’s Office/Emergency Medical Services
|$121,950
|Sumner
|Mulvane Department of Public Safety
|$80,474
|Sumner
|Wellington Fire/EMS
|$17,640
|Thomas
|Colby Fire Department
|$26,347
|Thomas
|Thomas County Emergency Medical Services
|$31,603
|TOTAL
|$6,208,299