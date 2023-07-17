PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is seeing multiple new additions for gambling. The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission approved the license for a Historic Horse Racing Facility in Park City. Also, Crosswinds Casino in Park City is expanding to Class 3 Gaming.

After Senate Bill 84 passed in 2022, the door opened for HHR and sports betting.

“I think it’s good,” Government Manager for the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission Randy Evans said. “I think it’s an exciting time to be in the business with the different types of gambling, sports betting, typical Las Vegas style casinos, and now HHR parimutuel.”

But, the bill was very specific about where the HHR facility was.

“Senate Bill 84 only allows for one facility specifically in Sedgwick County,” Evans said. “And specifically 1,000 HHR machines.”

In order to get another one, there would have to be a new law passed.

“Theoretically, the legislature could pass a bill that allowed for additional HHR machines in other counties or other places in the state,” Evans said.

The HHR facilities cannot have sportsbooks on the property but can contract with an app for mobile betting.

All four state casinos in Kansas added sports wagering in the last year.

Crosswinds Casino hopes to break ground on an expansion in the next three to six months. They are working with the federal government to move class two gaming to class three gaming.

“Currently, we just do class two gaming, which is just slot machines,” Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend said. “Class three will allow us to do table games, roulette, more of a Vegas style.”

There are 10.5 acres for gaming, and they have over 100 more acres around that for dining and a hotel.

Chief Friend says the expansion is huge for the tribal citizens and the Park City Area.

“We’re looking forward with Mr. Ruffin’s property now receiving the nod on the HHR. Park City is going to be the casino capital of Kansas,” Chief Friend said. “And so we’re looking forward to being a part of that.”