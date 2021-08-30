Kansas gas prices could rise after Hurricane Ida

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas drivers could potentially see a spike in gas prices, according to a AAA spokesman.

“I would think we would start seeing some impact here in the next couple of days,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Spokesman.

He says the biggest impact will be felt in the areas where the hurricane made landfall.

“The most intense impact will be in the southeast part of the country where the hurricane actually happened because there are power issues with gas stations, there are transportation challenges,” said Steward.

Steward says crews will need to assess the damage of refineries in Louisiana left by Hurricane Ida in order to know how much more money Kansas drivers could pay at the pump. He says flooding and power outages can delay that evaluation.

“We will probably be seeing higher prices here in the near term, it’s just a matter of how significant is the damage,” said Steward.

Steward says Kansas has some of the lowest gas prices in the country. The average price has gone down six cents within the last month, but drivers may start to feel a pinch in the next couple of days. However, he is not encouraging people to race to the pumps.

“If people do that, that can cause more of a problem as we saw from the Colonial Pipeline,” said Steward.

Steward says it’s still unclear when the price may go up and by how much – however, he says the increase is not a long-term effect.

“These typically aren’t long-term increases because there’s, you know, generally the facilities will be up and running again fairly soon,” said Steward.