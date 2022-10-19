WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police departments and law enforcement agencies across the state of Kansas have been awarded almost $2.4 million in grant funds to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime, and support crime victims.

A news release says the funding comes from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

The release says a total of $2,379,652 was awarded to these 27 agencies:

County: Organization: Grant: Butler Augusta Department of Public Safety $32,100 Coffey Coffey County Sheriff’s Office $58,000 Douglas Douglas County Sheriff’s Office $37,777 Douglas Kansas Holistic Defenders (Social Impact Fund) $56,947 Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $35,044 Ellis Northwest Kansas Community Corrections $114,045 Graham Graham County Sheriff’s Office $103,808 Gray Gray County Sheriff’s Office $214,223 Johnson Gardner Police Department $12,876 Johnson Merriam Police Department $82,500 Johnson Spring Hill Police Department $30,178 Leavenworth Basehor Police Department $83,242 Leavenworth Brothers In Blue Reentry $198,749 Lyon 5th Judicial District Community Corrections $43,212 Marshall Marysville Police Department $46,368 Meade Meade County Sheriff’s Office $80,387 Mitchell Mitchell County $64,193 Morris Council Grove Police Department $36,000 Pratt Pratt Police Department $56,940 Rush Rush County Sheriff’s Office $136,957 Saline 28th Judicial District Community Corrections $23,375 Sedgwick Park City Police Department $76,800 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $117,403 Shawnee Kansas Judicial Branch $151,886 Shawnee National Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas $129,285 Wyandotte Avenue of Life $193,536 Wyandotte Village Initiative $163,821 Source: Kansas Office of the Governor

The funding was made available to the state of Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice.