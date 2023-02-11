NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 18 points, and No. 9 Kansas rolled past Oklahoma 78-55 on Saturday.

Wilson, who entered the day leading the Big 12 with nearly 21 points per game, bounced back from a two-point outing against Texas on Monday.

Dajuan Harris scored 16 points and Kevin McCullar added 13 for the Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big 12).

Jalen Hill scored 14 points and Otega Oweh added 11 for the Oklahoma (12-13, 2-10). Grant Sherfield, who leads the Sooners with nearly 17 points per game, was held to 10 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Oklahoma was in a solid position a month ago but has since lost seven of eight — including four straight since beating No. 2 Alabama 93-69 on Jan. 28.

Oklahoma led for much of the first half, then Kansas took over on a layup by McCullar with just under seven minutes remaining before halftime.

Wilson didn’t score until he made a jumper with about four minutes left in the first half, then knocked down two 3-pointers in the final minute to give Kansas a 35-22 lead. The Jayhawks controlled the action from there.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks needed the win to stay within range of Texas in the Big 12 race. They did it with defense, holding the Sooners to 36% shooting. Kansas was coming off an 88-80 win over league-leading Texas on Monday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are falling apart. It was Oklahoma’s fourth consecutive double-digit loss. The schedule gets no easier, with five ranked opponents in the final six regular-season games.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Visits Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: Hosts No. 12 Kansas State on Tuesday.Kansas gets win No. 20, easily topping Oklahoma